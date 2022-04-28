MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). MasTec reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22. MasTec has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 265,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MasTec by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 565,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $231,287,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,153,000 after acquiring an additional 207,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

