MasTec (MTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect MasTec to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTZ opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 265,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MasTec by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MasTec by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

