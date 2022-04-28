Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.35.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,157,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,744,000 after acquiring an additional 290,316 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.