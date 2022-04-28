Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Materion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Materion stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. Materion has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Materion by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

