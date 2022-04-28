MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MXL. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 in the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MaxLinear by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 443,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

