MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Short Interest Update

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MSMY opened at $0.00 on Thursday. MC Endeavors has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
MC Endeavors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MC Endeavors (MSMY)
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MC Endeavors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Endeavors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.