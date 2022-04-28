MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Short Interest Update

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MSMY opened at $0.00 on Thursday. MC Endeavors has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

MC Endeavors Company Profile

MC Endeavors, Inc develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company is based in Dana Point, California.

