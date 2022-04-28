McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

McKesson has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McKesson to earn $22.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

MCK opened at $317.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.53. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $335.60.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

