McKesson (MCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.06 per share for the quarter.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McKesson stock opened at $317.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.53. McKesson has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $335.60.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

