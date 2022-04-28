mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCLD shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on mCloud Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC bought a new position in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned about 1.21% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCLD stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86. mCloud Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.34.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

