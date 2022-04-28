mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ MCLD opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.40. mCloud Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCLD shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on mCloud Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned 1.21% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

