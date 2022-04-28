MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 72.7% in April

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MDJM stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. MDJM has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

