MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 74,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MDJM stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. MDJM has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.
MDJM Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDJM (MDJH)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.