MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 74,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDJM stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. MDJM has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

MDJM Company Profile

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

