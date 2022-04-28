MediaAlpha (MAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. MediaAlpha has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million. On average, analysts expect MediaAlpha to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $895.98 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.49.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.
About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
