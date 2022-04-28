MediaAlpha (MAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. MediaAlpha has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million. On average, analysts expect MediaAlpha to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $895.98 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MediaAlpha by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MediaAlpha by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

