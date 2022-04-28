Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of MPW opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

