MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 520,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

