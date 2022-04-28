MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ MEKA opened at $10.19 on Thursday. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.