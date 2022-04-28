MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ MEKA opened at $10.19 on Thursday. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MELI Kaszek Pioneer (MEKA)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.