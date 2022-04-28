Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mercer International in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MERC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mercer International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mercer International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

