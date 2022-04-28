Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will report $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.04. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

