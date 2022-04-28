Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.24-7.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.9-58.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.19 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.69.

MRK stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

