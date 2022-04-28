MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MKKGY opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($263.44) to €270.00 ($290.32) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €230.00 ($247.31) to €220.00 ($236.56) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

