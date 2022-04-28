Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MTH traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97.

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Meritage Homes by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

