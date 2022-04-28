Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.
Several research firms have commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.00. Merus has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 135.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Merus will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
