Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several research firms have commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Merus by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after buying an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.00. Merus has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 135.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Merus will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

