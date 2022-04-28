Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.93% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE:MTR opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%.

About Mesa Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.