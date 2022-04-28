Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,032 shares of company stock worth $1,271,005 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

