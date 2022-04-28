Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $174.95 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.88 and its 200 day moving average is $278.80.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,746. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

