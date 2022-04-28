Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 65.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $174.95 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $476.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.80.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,746 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

