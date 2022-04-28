Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $320.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.35.

Shares of FB opened at $174.95 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.88 and its 200-day moving average is $278.80. The firm has a market cap of $476.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,746. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

