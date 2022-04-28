Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $325.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock opened at $174.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,746 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.