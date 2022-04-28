Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $273.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $273.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

Shares of FB opened at $174.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.88 and its 200-day moving average is $278.80. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $476.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

