Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director E.B. Tucker Sells 2,500 Shares

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Rating) Director E.B. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$20,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 353,026 shares in the company, valued at C$2,841,859.30.

CVE MTA opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$320.19 million and a PE ratio of -20.51. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.20 and a one year high of C$13.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

