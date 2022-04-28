Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 55,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,917. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Methanex by 557.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Methanex by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Methanex by 5,803.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Methanex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

