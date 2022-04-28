Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Methanex by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,259,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,752,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

