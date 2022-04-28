Metrics Master Income Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MXT)

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0072 per share on Sunday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

About Metrics Master Income Trust (Get Rating)

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

