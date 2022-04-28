Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,258.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,361.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,462.61. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,225.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

