MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Down 90.0% in April

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

NYSE MCR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 84,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,761. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.