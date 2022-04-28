MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 191.3% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $4.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

