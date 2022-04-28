MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 91,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,410,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 102,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIN remained flat at $$3.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 476,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,020. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

