M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.82 (LON:MGCI)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £141.07 million and a PE ratio of 23.88. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 93.20 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 102 ($1.30). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.38.

Get M&G Credit Income Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) price target on shares of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.