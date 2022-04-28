MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY22 guidance at $3.95-4.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.950-$4.100 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $91.98 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $97.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $310,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock worth $1,089,120 over the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

