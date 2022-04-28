Michael Patrick O’Shea Acquires 1,220 Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,805.60 ($2,301.30).

PMI opened at GBX 142 ($1.81) on Thursday. Premier Miton Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 207 ($2.64). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £224.24 million and a PE ratio of 15.56.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

About Premier Miton Group (Get Rating)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.