Michael Patrick O’Shea Acquires 1,220 Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,805.60 ($2,301.30).
PMI opened at GBX 142 ($1.81) on Thursday. Premier Miton Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 207 ($2.64). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £224.24 million and a PE ratio of 15.56.
