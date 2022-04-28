Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $320.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.50.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $283.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

