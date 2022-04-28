Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $365.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $354.50.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $283.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.