Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

