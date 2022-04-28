Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Up 262.9% in April

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 262.9% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M grew its stake in Midwest by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Midwest by 3,522.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Midwest by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Midwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Midwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Midwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Midwest has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Midwest will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

