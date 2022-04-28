MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.20.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

