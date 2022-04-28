Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of MTX opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,462,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31,910 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

