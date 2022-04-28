Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Short Interest Up 225.8% in April

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 225.8% from the March 31st total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

UTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

