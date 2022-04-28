Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Up 337.5% in April

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of MSLOY opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt and steel products; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

