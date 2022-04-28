Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MFG. Bank of America raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 973,496 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $68,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 122.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.