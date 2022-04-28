MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.19. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $191.85.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $612,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

